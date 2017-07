Dana White Scrum: Jon Jones Snub, Daniel Cormier Retirement Rumor, and UFC 214 Fights

(Courtesy of Submission Radio)

In his post-UFC 214 weigh-in scrum, Dana White addressed the cold shoulder that Jon Jones gave him this week, rumors that Daniel Cormier might retire following Saturday night’s fight, and he chimed in on all things UFC 214.

