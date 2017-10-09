               

Dana White Says WWE Would Not Allow Brock Lesnar to Crossover to UFC Again

October 9, 2017
For a brief flicker of time it appeared the UFC had the opportunity to book a massive super fight between Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones as both fighters were engaged in a war of words between interviews leading up to UFC 214 in July.

Unfortunately, Jones later tested positive for steroids and while his punishment has yet to be decided, he’s already been stripped of the light heavyweight title and he remains under provisional suspension.

The entire situation also hinged on Lesnar allowing his contract with WWE to expire as he is still performing for the professional wrestling promotion under an exclusive contract.

“Lesnar was still under contract with WWE till next August,” White revealed on the Dan LeBatard show recently. “Who knows what would have happened. I don’t count my chickens anymore, I’ll tell you that.”

While WWE did give Lesnar permission to compete at UFC 200 in 2016, UFC president Dana White says that after he tested positive for banned substance, which resulted in a one year suspension, left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth — particularly when it came to WWE.

So as much as White may have been interested in a potential Jones vs. Lesnar fight, there’s no way the fight would have happened until the latter part of 2018.

“They didn’t want to do that again,” White said about WWE giving Lesnar permission to fight in the UFC while under contract. “You saw what happened last time he was under contract and it doesn’t look good for anybody.”

Of course there’s no clear indication that Lesnar wants to return to fight again considering he retired from the sport after facing the one-year suspension for his positive drug test, but if he doesn’t choose to re-up with WWE next year, anything seems possible.

