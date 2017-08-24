Dana White Says Jon Jones Just Can’t Get Out of His Own Way

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will have the opportunity to make a defense after he tested positive for steroids following his win over Daniel Cormier last month but the damage done publicly is already massive.

Jones was tested on July 28 — one day prior to his fight with Cormier — and USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) later released the results, which revealed that his sample contained Turinabol, an anabolic steroids.

Since then, Jones’ camp has claimed that they believe he was the victim of a contaminated supplement, but it doesn’t help matters much that he went through the exact same situation one year ago when he tested positive for a banned substance ahead of his previously scheduled bout with Cormier at UFC 200.

This time around, Jones faces a suspension that could last as long as four years as a repeat offender and UFC president Dana White was absolutely stunned with the way things played out in these past few days.

“I was horrified. I still can’t believe it,” White told FS1 on Thursday. “I’m trying not to focus on that right now because of Saturday [for Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor] but yeah, it’s bad. He’s gotta go through the process now and we’ll see how this thing plays out but it’s bad.”

White says the toughest part for him to deal with during this entire ordeal is knowing just how talented Jones has been throughout his entire career yet he keeps finding himself in these sorts of situations.

In addition to his positive drug test last year that resulted in a one year suspension, Jones was also busted for doing cocaine just a few weeks prior to his original fight with Cormier in 2015.

This latest incident would certainly be the worst with Jones testing positive for steroids and White just can’t understand why it happened.

“The thing that’s sad is when you say should we start questioning everything Jon’s ever done — he’s the best to ever do it. He didn’t need those drugs,” White said. “But guess what? Guys don’t need cocaine, they don’t need this, that, but they do it anyway. They do it for whatever reasons they do it. Jon Jones is one of the most gifted fighters I’ve ever met, maybe the most gifted fighter that I’ve ever met.

“Some guys can’t help themselves. They can’t get out of their own way and he’s definitely that guy.”

For now, Jones remains on provisional suspension pending the outcome of his adjudication process with USADA to determine any potential penalty he may face for the positive drug test.

