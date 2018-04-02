Dana White Says He Will ‘Never’ Book Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Again

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been scheduled to face off on four separate occasions and the fight has been cancelled four different times.

The latest came just a week ahead of UFC 223 when Ferguson suffered a knee injury that forced him to drop out of the fight with Nurmagomedov. Ultimately it was featherweight champion Max Holloway who stepped up to save the day and face Nurmagomedov on six days notice, but this is still the fourth time this highly anticipated bout has fallen apart.

Now according to UFC president Dana White, he’s done trying to make the matchup a reality because four fights being cancelled is one time too many.

“Hell no,” White told ESPN when asked about rebooking Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov. “I’m never making that fight ever again. Ever.”

White’s position is understandable given the nature of this highly anticipated fight seeming cursed to never happen.

The first time Ferguson and Nurmagomedov were matched up was in 2015 when the UFC put together the fight at “The Ultimate Fighter” finale for season 22. On that occasion, Nurmagomedov suffered an injury and Ferguson ended up submitting Edson Barboza, who stepped up as a replacement.

Fast forward four months and the UFC once against booked the fight for a FOX card in Floriday. This time around it was Ferguson who dropped off the card after suffering an injury in training that left him with blood in his lungs.

Nurmagomedov stayed on the card and beat late replacement Darrel Horcher by TKO.

In March 2017, Ferguson and Nurmagomedov were then put together in a fight that was supposed to determine a new UFC interim lightweight champion while Conor McGregor was absent from the division.

Unfortunately, Nurmagomedov had a botched weight cut that ended with him in the hospital just 24-hours before the fight was scheduled to take place. UFC officials had no choice but to scrap the fight and Ferguson ended up competing seven months later where he won the interim title with a victory against Kevin Lee.

Now this latest incident involving Ferguson’s injured knee has convinced White that it’s not worth the trouble to try and rebook the fight for a fifth time considering all the different ways the matchup has fallen apart in the past.

Of course, White says that now but if Nurmagomedov is successful on Saturday night to become UFC lightweight champion and there’s no sign of McGregor returning before the end of the year, it’s going to be awfully tough to deny Ferguson a rightful shot at the title.