HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia UFC 214

featuredTyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia Marks UFC 214’s Third Title Fight

Conor McGregor UFC 205 MacLife Walk the Talk

featuredConor McGregor’s Boxing Coach: ‘I Think He’s Going to KO Floyd Mayweather’

Donald Cerrone vs Robbie Lawler

featuredInjury Forces Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone Off UFC 213

featuredHolly Holm Breaks Down McGregor vs. Mayweather: ‘Anything Can Happen In a Fight’

Dana White Says Georges St-Pierre Will Fight Woodley vs. Maia Winner for UFC Belt

June 29, 2017
No Comments

Now that Tyron Woodley is set to defend his belt against Demian Maia, UFC president Dana White on Wednesday said that Georges St-Pierre will get a crack at the winner.

St-Pierre had been slated to make his return to the Octagon after a more than three year hiatus by moving up to 185 pounds to challenge middleweight champion Michael Bisping. After several delays, however, White shifted gears and wants the former welterweight kingpin to return to his old stomping grounds at 170 pounds.

Georges St-Pierre“Georges and I talked a couple days ago when he was in Vegas,” White said in an interview with MMAJunkie. “Georges is saying he wants to fight; we’ll get this thing figured out. We’re talking about Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia. These two are going to fight soon. That will free up the 170-pound champion for Georges St-Pierre to return and try to regain his belt.”

It was announced on Wednesday that Woodley vs. Maia would take place at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif. With the bout set, that may narrow the window for St-Pierre’s return. 

TRENDING > Michelle Waterson’s Body Tells a Story (ESPN Body Issue Video)

The former welterweight champion has said that recovery from eye surgery won’t allow him to fight before November. If the winner of Woodley vs. Maia emerges unscathed, it could mean a quick return to the Octagon in either November or December to face St-Pierre.

The UFC is headed back to Madison Square Garden for another marquee New York event in November and intends to close out the year with a bang on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas. Either date or local would be a prime choice for St-Pierre to return to competition, although no target has been revealed.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia UFC 214

Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia Marks UFC 214&#...

Jun 28, 20171 Comment23 Views

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will put his belt on the line against Demian Maia at UFC 214, making it the event's third title fight.

Donald Cerrone - UFC 206

Dana White: Donald Cerrone ...

Donald Cerrone vs. Robbie Lawler was pulled from UFC

Jun 28, 2017

Michelle Waterson’s B...

UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson, "The Karate Hottie," will be

Jun 28, 2017

Junior dos Santos Faces Fra...

Former heavyweight titleholder Junior dos Santos will look to

Jun 28, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA