Dana White Says Georges St-Pierre Wants to Fight Michael Bisping

June 20, 2017
1 Comment

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is holding out hope that he’ll still get a “money fight” with Georges St-Pierre, but after talking with company president Dana White, things aren’t looking up.

“Right now, I’m still looking at GSP. I had a conversation with Dana White last week on the phone, he made me an offer — not for a fight — I will not reveal on here what it was but he made me an offer for something. I said what about GSP? He said ‘GSP does not want to fight’,” Bisping said on his “Believe You Me” podcast. “I said, ‘Well, that’s not what I’m hearing.’ I said I’m hearing he wants to fight me, his coach told me that he wants to fight me.

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping“(Dana) said, ‘If I could make the GSP fight happen, I’ll make it happen, but he doesn’t want to fight you. I’m telling you.’ So I don’t know what the (expletive) is going on out there.”

A fight between Bisping and St-Pierre for the middleweight title was announced in March, when White revealed that St-Pierre would be returning. The UFC even held a press conference with Bisping and St-Pierre in attendance. A specific event and date for the fight, however, has never materialized, primarily because of delays on St-Pierre’s side of the equation.

White has since said that it is time to move on, but Bisping hasn’t given up all hope. 

TRENDING > Heavy Betting on Conor McGregor Narrows Odds Gap to Floyd Mayweather

“GSP, if you’re listening to this, make the call. I’m down,” he said. “We did the press conference. I’m in 100-percent. Failing that, I will have to fight the No. 1 contender. That is my duty as the champion but we’ve had the press conference for me versus GSP.

“For me, I’m still invested in that fight and I want to be part of a big fight and then I’ll take on the No. 1 contender. But if we don’t make this fight soon, I’m going to be forced to move on.”

The UFC has already moved on to a certain degree, booking an interim UFC middleweight title fight between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker at UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas.

