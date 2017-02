Dana White Says Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Still Looks Unlikely

(Video Courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC president Dana White was in Houston for UFC Fight Night 104 on Saturday and will attend the Super Bowl on Sunday. TMZ Sports caught up with White who said Conor McGregor boxing Floyd Mayweather is unlikely.

“I think the odds of this happening are like the odds of me being the backup quarterback for Brady on Sunday,” said White.

