Dana White Says Conor McGregor Butting Heads with UFC Would Be an Epic Fall

January 28, 2017
UFC President Dana White on Saturday continued his stand in saying that a fight between UFC star Conor McGregor and boxing star Floyd Mayweather Jr. is unlikely to ever become a reality. 

White, speaking to reporters at the UFC on FOX 23 press conference in Denver, likened the chances of the fight happening to those of him dressing up for the Super Bowl as a member of the NFL’s New England Patriots.

“Here’s what I think the chances are: about the same as me being the backup quarterback for (Tom) Brady on Sunday,” White said.

Conor McGregor vs Floyd MayweatherEarlier in the day, McGregor hosted a question-and-answer session in Manchester, England. During the 60-minute interview, which was streamed online via pay-per-view, the UFC champion said he fully intends on his next fight being against Mayweather. For the UFC fighter, the next fight will not be in the Octagon, but rather a boxing ring, and the opponent will be “Money.”

“I believe the next time I step into a combat arena will be through the ropes wearing 10-ounce or eight-ounce gloves,” McGregor said.

White laughed at the notion that McGregor’s next bout will be anywhere but inside the UFC’s cage. He added that he always has shown McGregor respect, but dismissed the fighter’s statements, referring to his words as mere selling points for the fighter’s PPV interview.

“When you’re about to go on and do a pay-per-view that you’re charging people $5 to listen to you talk, I’m sure you gotta say some pretty crazy (expletive),” White said.

Two weeks ago, the UFC boss made a public offer on FOX Sports 1 to Mayweather for $25 million and a pay-per-view cut to be determined later if the boxer truly wanted to fight McGregor. Mayweather responded by dismissing White’s offer, referring to previous purses when he made far more than the MMA promoter’s offer. White on Saturday said it was a real offer, but added that there has been no further communication involving him, the UFC, Mayweather and McGregor regarding the fight. 

White went on to warn that if McGregor wanted to push for the fight to happen without an agreement from him and the UFC, things would not end well for MMA’s most popular fighter.

“If he wants to go down that road with us,” White said, “it will be an epic fall.”

