HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White: Robert Whittaker in Serious Condition

featuredStipe Miocic Dominates Francis Ngannou to Become Longest Reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion in History

featuredChael Sonnen Grinds Out a Win; Rory MacDonald Takes the Belt (Bellator 192 Results)

UFC 220 Miocic vs Ngannou Live Results

featuredUFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Dana White: Robert Whittaker in Serious Condition

January 21, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker had been looking forward to making the first defense of his belt on his home turf, but now the Aussie is fighting a much more serious fight. 

According to UFC president Dana White, via an interview with TSN, Whittaker is battling a staph infection that wasn’t treated properly, which could be life threatening. 

“He had staph infection in his stomach,” White said. “From what I understand, it wasn’t treated properly and started to eat away at parts of his organs. He’s in serious condition, so it’s going to be a minute before he’s back, I think. Hopefully it turns around quick, but that stuff is life threatening if not treated the right way.”

Whittaker had been slated to defend his belt against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 on Feb. 11 in Perth, Australia. He was abruptly pulled from the fight card in early January, citing undisclosed reasons. 

We now know that the undisclosed reason was a staph infection and that it has become a very serious situation. 

TRENDING > Will Georges St-Pierre Ever Make Another UFC Return? Should He?

With Whittaker’s return currently impossible to predict, UFC officials moved swiftly to match Rockhold with another top middleweight contender in Yoel Romero. Rockhold and Romero will battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship at UFC 221, keeping the division moving forward with the interim champion expected to face Whittaker when he is able to return.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA