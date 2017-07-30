HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre presser face-off

featuredDana White Rips Tyron Woodley, Rebooks Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping

Jon Jones UFC 182

featuredJon Jones Knocks Out Daniel Cormier to Reclaim Light Heavyweight Title in UFC 214 Main Event

UFC 214 Cormier vs Jones 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones UFC 214 early weigh-in

featuredDaniel Cormier, Jon Jones on Weight As All Title Fights Now Official for UFC 214

Dana White Rips Tyron Woodley, Rebooks Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping

July 30, 2017
NoNo Comments

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley may have defeated Demian Maia at UFC 214, but he simultaneously lost his shot at fighting Georges St-Pierre later this year.

Ahead of the event on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif., UFC president Dana White had stated that the winner of the welterweight title fight would then move forward to face St-Pierre in his return to action later this year.

Unfortunately, White wasn’t all that impressed by Woodley’s title defense and ultimately decided that St-Pierre would now get rebooked against middleweight champion Michael Bisping instead.

“Yep,” White confirmed when asked if he was moving forward with St-Pierre vs. Bisping. “Cause I know Michael Bisping will fight. Michael Bisping will show up and fight. So yeah, I’m going to give it to him.”

The on again, off again saga of Bisping vs. St-Pierre has been going on for months after the fight was announced in March and then canceled weeks later after it was revealed the former welterweight champion wouldn’t be able to return until late in 2017.

Earlier this week, White doubled down on St-Pierre no longer fighting Bisping by saying that “ship had sailed,” but after witnessing Woodley vs. Maia on Saturday night, he changed his mind.

“That ship (expletive) turned around and sailed back,” White said.

White confirmed it was Woodley’s performance against Maia that made him alter his decision on who would face St-Pierre in his return to action later this year.

“(Expletive) round five [of Woodley vs. Maia],” White said about when he decided against booking Woodley against St-Pierre. “It definitely affected this fight, that’s for sure. I know Michael Bisping will show up and fight. No doubt about it.”

From the sound of things, White doesn’t sound all that optimistic about booking Woodley in any marquee fight in the near future although he did seem to like the idea of a rematch against Robbie Lawler for his next title defense.

“You ask fans if they want to see Woodley fight again. I think that would be flat out no. Who wants to pay to see Tyron Woodley fight again?” White said. “He is an absolute physical specimen. The guy could have finished that fight at any time he wanted to, but he didn’t want to take the risks.

“You take no risks, you get no rewards.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Jon Jones UFC 214 weigh

Jon Jones Calls Out Brock Lesnar, the Former ...

Jul 30, 2017NoNo Comments27 Views

Jon Jones is gunning for a super fight with Brock Lesnar.

Emotional Jon Jones Admires...

Jon Jones was extremely emotional at UFC 214 on Saturday

Jul 30, 2017

Fighters React to Jon Jones...

Jon Jones won back the light heavyweight title on

Jul 30, 2017
Joe Rogan interviews Daniel Cormier at UFC 214

Daniel Cormier’s Gut ...

Joe Rogan went against his usual protocol in order

Jul 30, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA