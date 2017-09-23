               

Dana White Rips the Gökhan Saki Doubters

September 23, 2017
NoNo Comments

If you think kickboxing legend Gökhan Saki‘s fight was stopped too early, just walk away.

That’s basically the message from UFC president Dana White, who addressed those that felt criticized Saki’s fight for being stopped too soon. 

Saki had been battering Luis Henrique Da Silva, moving him around the cage at UFC Fight Night 117 with powerful punches, but the tough Brazilian stood toe-to-toe with Saki deep into the opening round. 

He stood with Saki until he was his hit with the Saki Bomb, the Turkish fighter’s patented left hand, that put Da Silva on his back. 

RELATED > Gökhan Saki Drops the Monster Left Hand at UFC Japan (Fight Highlights)

Once the Brazilian hit the canvas, the referee immediately stepped between them to keep Saki from dropping any more punches on the downed fighter. While most realized the significance of the power Saki possesses, there was still a smattering of fans and pundits alike that cried foul, claiming an early stoppage. 

White, however, addressed the cries with one pointed comment on Instagram, ”

Dana White - Gokhan Saki don't be a referre instagram

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

