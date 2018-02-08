Dana White Rips Referee Mario Yamasaki, Promises ‘You’re Not Going to See Him Again’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 8, 2018
UFC president Dana White has had enough of referee Mario Yamasaki.

This past Saturday night in Brazil, Yamasaki came under fire after he allowed the women’s flyweight fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Priscila Cachoeira to continue despite a one sided beat down happening over the course of the first and second rounds.

When the fight was finished, Shevchenko had out landed Cachoeira by an astonishing 230-3 in total strikes while bloodying up the UFC newcomer with a barrage of punches and elbows on the ground. There were several moments were Cachoeira was just eating shots on the ground without offering up much defense and the fight finally ended when Shevchenko wrapped up a rear naked choke submission.

White tore into Yamasaki after the fight ended and he doubled down on his comments when appearing on “UFC Tonight” on Wednesday.

“I think it’s disgusting. I think he’s disgusting and I never want to see him reffing ever again,” White said.

Following the debacle on Saturday night, Yamasaki issued a statement where he said that he let Cachoeira continue to allow her ‘to be a warrior’ and go out on her shield.

That comment only further infuriated White, who blasted the referee for not doing his job while promising that it’s the last time Yamasaki will be seen officiating a fight in the UFC.

“She didn’t tap and that’s the thing — the reality is when you’re a fighter and it’s one of the reasons why this sport is as big as it is, because most of you guys don’t tap. Most of you guys stay in there and she did fight like a warrior,” White said. “For that idiot to say the he gave her the opportunity to be a warrior? No you moron, you’re in there to protect her from herself.

“He makes me sick. That guy has no business reffing fights and I promise you, you’re not going to see him again.”

               

