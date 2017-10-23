Dana White Rips Fans After Darren Till Blasts Donald Cerrone at UFC Gdansk

After Saturday’s headliner at UFC Gdansk in Poland, company president Dana White wasted no time heaping praise on rising talent Darren Till.

After all, Till had just upset one of the winningest fighters in UFC history in Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Of course, the Twittersphere being what it is, many fans immediately ripped into White for abandoning Cerrone and jumping on the Till bandwagon.

Although that is pretty much White’s job – not necessarily to abandon fighters, but to embrace and promote rising talent – fans came down hard on the UFC’s head honcho for calling Till “The Future.”

Though he’s one of the most prolific fighters in UFC history and a tremendous fan favorite, Cerrone (32-10, 1NC) is currently on the first three-fight skid of his career after losing in Poland. Till, on the other hand, ramped his professional record up to 16-0-1. Of his 16 victories, 10 have come by way of knockout or TKO and two via submission. The 24-year-old Brit is on fire.

The facts tend to back White’s statement, but the critics appear to have gotten under his skin. White responded with an expletive filled tirade on Instagram, tearing into fans, while praising both fighters.

