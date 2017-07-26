Dana White Reveals Who He Expects Georges St-Pierre to Fight in His Return to the UFC

Georges St-Pierre announced his return to the UFC earlier this year but there’s still no official word on who he’ll actually fight when he steps back into the Octagon for the first time in four years.

St-Pierre was originally expected to face middleweight champion Michael Bisping, but that fight was pulled from him after the Canadian revealed that he was going to be out of action until at least November.

With new interim champion Robert Whittaker expected to be on the sidelines until 2018, St-Pierre had renewed enthusiasm that he would get the chance to face Bisping after all but it appears that’s not the case.

According to UFC president Dana White, he’s going to meet with St-Pierre’s representatives on Wednesday to hopefully nail down his return but as of now all signs are pointing towards a welterweight title fight against either Tyron Woodley or Demian Maia.

“That is the plan right now, whoever wins this fight [between Woodley and Maia] fights GSP,” White said during the UFC 214 pre-fight press conference. “GSP’s people are here today to speak to me so we’ll see what happens, we’ll see how it goes.

“That is the plan as of the last time that I talked to GSP.”

Woodley was understandably skeptical giving St-Pierre’s continued insistence that he wanted to fight Bisping rather than move back down to 170-pounds to challenge for the title he left behind when he walked away from the sport in 2013.

“They’re going to ask to fight [Michael] Bisping because Georges don’t want to fight me,” Woodley stated.

White seems to think differently because he’s still pushing for either Woodley or Maia to welcome St-Pierre back to the Octagon when he finally returns later this year.

“The Bisping ship has sailed. It’s gone,” White said to Woodley. “If you win on Saturday, it’s going to be you pal.”

All signs are pointing towards St-Pierre fighting in November as part of the UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden in New York, but perhaps more will be revealed after he meets with White in Los Angeles.

