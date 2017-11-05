Dana White Says Georges St-Pierre Was Transported to Hospital

               

Georges St-Pierre made an impressive return to the Octagon on Saturday night… then he was transported to the hospital.

After four years away from the sport, St-Pierre returned to mixed martial arts at UFC 217 on Saturday night to challenge Michael Bisping for the middleweight title. During his previous UFC stint, St-Pierre was the king of the welterweight division, but he showed few signs of ring rust or difficulty transitioning to the 15-pounds-heavier weight class.

Georges St-Pierre Workout InterviewSt-Pierre submitted Bisping in the third round, although he sustained some significant damage along the way.

“He was transported to the hospital. He’s got to get stitches in his nose,” UFC president Dana White revealed at the UFC 217 post-fight press conference.

“Bisping did some serious work from his back; split (St-Pierre’s) nose open, had blood all over his face. (St-Pierre) took some big shots from the top position,” White continued.

“We’ll see how he is, I don’t know what the status is with him.” 

