Dana White Reveals Controversial Knockdown from Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi Sparring

Paulie Malignaggi might have some explaining to do.
The former two-division champion erupted more than a week ago after exiting Conor McGregor‘s training camp over photos that the UFC champion released from their 12-round sparring session where he refuted the story being told in the pictures.
Among Malignaggi’s biggest complaints was one particular shot where he was laying on the ground with McGregor standing over top of him after an apparent knockdown.
Malignaggi complained that what actually happened was a shove down from McGregor after he was getting eaten up by punches while they were exchanging on the feet.
Well, UFC president Dana White decided to release video footage from the sparring session showing the knockdown as well as a couple of other exchanges between McGregor and Malignaggi from their time in the ring together.
It certainly looks like McGregor landed a quick knockdown from a short uppercut that dropped Malignaggi to the mat in one of the videos. The other video sees McGregor connect with a series of stiff punches that ends with Malignaggi getting backed up against the ropes after eating a barrage of shots.
Of course, the video clips only show a small part of the 12 rounds that McGregor spent in the ring with Malignaggi, but the UFC champion had plenty to say in response to his former sparring partner on Friday.
“He was looking for an exit. The spars were not good for him,” McGregor said about Malignaggi. “He took a lot of head trauma. Straight after it we were worried. The sparring partners were actually telling us when he was dropped back to the home that he was stumbling out of the car after the 12 rounder. He was knocked down, he was flattened against the ropes. Multiple times, the ropes kept him on his feet. We were worried about him.
“He showed up, he tried his best, it didn’t go his way. He got his ass whooped, he got his pride dented and then he wanted a way out.”
Shortly after the videos were released, Malignaggi took to Twitter where he explained the push down from McGregor’s right hand on the back of his neck in the video.
Pushing my head down with right hand as he's draggin me in that direction by it then throwin the left, the push down is with right hand. https://t.co/txdK1ZQsIi
Lefty vs Conor righty foot position. Holdin head down with right hand while throwin left n moving me into his lead right foot of left stance https://t.co/NV2uTcuIkJ
It looks like this argument will continue at least until McGregor puts all of this behind him to actually step into the ring with Mayweather in two weeks time.