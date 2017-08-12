HOT OFF THE WIRE
Paulie Malignaggi and Conor McGregor

featuredDana White Reveals Controversial Knockdown from Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi Sparring

Conor McGregor gives Floyd Mayweather 2 rounds

featuredConor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather: ‘I’m Struggling to Give Him 2 Rounds’

Conor McGregor LIVE WORKOUT

featuredConor McGregor Workout Live Stream Replay I Mayweather vs. McGregor

Floyd Mayweather on Paulie Malignaggi and Conor McGregor

featuredFloyd Mayweather Addresses Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi Feud

Dana White Reveals Controversial Knockdown from Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi Sparring

August 12, 2017
NoNo Comments

Paulie Malignaggi might have some explaining to do.

The former two-division champion erupted more than a week ago after exiting Conor McGregor‘s training camp over photos that the UFC champion released from their 12-round sparring session where he refuted the story being told in the pictures.

Among Malignaggi’s biggest complaints was one particular shot where he was laying on the ground with McGregor standing over top of him after an apparent knockdown.

Malignaggi complained that what actually happened was a shove down from McGregor after he was getting eaten up by punches while they were exchanging on the feet.

Well, UFC president Dana White decided to release video footage from the sparring session showing the knockdown as well as a couple of other exchanges between McGregor and Malignaggi from their time in the ring together.

It certainly looks like McGregor landed a quick knockdown from a short uppercut that dropped Malignaggi to the mat in one of the videos. The other video sees McGregor connect with a series of stiff punches that ends with Malignaggi getting backed up against the ropes after eating a barrage of shots.

RELATED > Conor McGregor on Paulie Malignaggi Sparring: ‘He Took a Lot of Head Trauma’

Of course, the video clips only show a small part of the 12 rounds that McGregor spent in the ring with Malignaggi, but the UFC champion had plenty to say in response to his former sparring partner on Friday. 

Paulie Malignaggi and Conor McGregor“He was looking for an exit. The spars were not good for him,” McGregor said about Malignaggi. “He took a lot of head trauma. Straight after it we were worried. The sparring partners were actually telling us when he was dropped back to the home that he was stumbling out of the car after the 12 rounder. He was knocked down, he was flattened against the ropes. Multiple times, the ropes kept him on his feet. We were worried about him.

“He showed up, he tried his best, it didn’t go his way. He got his ass whooped, he got his pride dented and then he wanted a way out.”

Shortly after the videos were released, Malignaggi took to Twitter where he explained the push down from McGregor’s right hand on the back of his neck in the video. 

It looks like this argument will continue at least until McGregor puts all of this behind him to actually step into the ring with Mayweather in two weeks time. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA