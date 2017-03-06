Dana White Reveals Alistair Overeem Extremely Ill (UFC 209 Full Presser Video)

Hear everything Alistair Overeem had to say after his second fight against Mark Hunt at the UFC 209 Press Conference. Overeem was adamant that, despite nearly two decades fighting mixed martial arts, he’s not done yet, and even commented on several fighters that he would entertain, if offered, for his next fight.

Plus, UFC president Dana White made an impromptu appearance, answering several questions, and revealing that Overeem was extremely ill coming into the rematch with Hunt.

TRENDING > UFC 209 Fighter Salaries Overshadow Gate Receipts

(Courtesy of UFC)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram