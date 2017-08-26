Dana White Responds to Oscar De La Hoya’s Mayweather vs McGregor F-Bomb Dis

There are a lot of critics of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing superfight that takes place on Saturday night in Las Vegas, but most of them haven’t gone as far as Oscar De La Hoya.

De La Hoya was one of the top boxers of his time, although he lost to both Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao on his ride into the sunset. He hasn’t fought in nearly 10 years, but he weighed in heavily on Mayweather vs. McGregor, dropping an F-Bomb on the fight on Friday.

FUCK YOU #MayweatherVsMcGregor BOTH OF YOU ARE DISRESPECTING THE SPORT OF BOXING #CaneloGGG Sept 16th https://t.co/SX1Co1Uuj8 — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) August 25, 2017

Of course, it didn’t take UFC president Dana White long to respond, issuing a tweet of his own, questioning De La Hoya’s sobriety.

WTF?!? Is this guy snorting coke and drinking booze again??!? #OscarDeLaArum pic.twitter.com/awn2bgnWNV — Dana White (@danawhite) August 25, 2017

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo Sports, an MMAWeekly.com official content partner, White delved further into the De La Hoya tweet.

“This guy has lost his mind. It’s just crazy. I can’t believe I guy coming out and just being so negative about a fight. Hey, Oscar, focus on your fight,” he said.

De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions is promoting a pivotal fight between two of today’s top boxers, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. It’s a bout that could decide which of them will drive boxing’s future. De La Hoya, however, doesn’t appear to have confidence that his event can rise above the Mayweather vs. McGregor spectacle on its own.

“You’re Oscar De La Hoya for Christ’s sake. You were a world champion. You’re a promoter. You’re promoting a fight that’s gonna be a great fight between two great fighters,” White continued. “Let me help promote his fight for him. It’s gonna happen a couple weeks after this fight and it’s a very good fight.

“You don’t have to act like an a–hole because you don’t like this fight.”

