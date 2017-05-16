Dana White Responds to Luke Rockhold’s ‘Think Before You Run Your Mouth’ Slam

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 16, 2017
The back and forth between UFC middleweight challenger Luke Rockhold and company president Dana White continued throughout the day on Tuesday. 

The situation started with Rockhold’s public criticism of the UFC for twice overlooking the top 185-pound contenders in favor of what he deemed “freak show” match-ups for middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

The UFC opted to give Dan Henderson a shot at the belt in Bisping’s first title defense after he took the belt from Rockhold. It was a sort of retirement gift for Henderson, who laid his gloves down following the fight. After Bisping dispatched with Henderson, the UFC opted to match him with returning former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, who would be making his middleweight debut in a challenge for the belt. 

St-Pierre recently said that he wouldn’t be ready to fight until at least November, so the UFC pulled him from the fight with Bisping. White said they would instead match Bisping with Yoel Romero, the No. 1 ranked middleweight contender.

Luke Rockhold and Dana WhiteRockhold wasn’t the only one to criticize the UFC for it’s middleweight matchmaking, but he faced the brunt of White’s criticism at the UFC 211 post-fight press conference on Saturday night in Dallas. 

“You got Rockhold right now screaming, ‘I deserve this.’ You just got knocked out in the first round, you don’t deserve anything. You gotta come back and earn it,” White said

Rockhold fired back on Tuesday via Twitter, culminating in his comment telling White, “‘You have to earn your way in this company?’ Tell me how did GSP earn a middleweight title shot? Think before you run your mouth.”

Though he doesn’t always respond when fighters take aim at him on social media, White did just that on Tuesday, basically telling Rockhold not criticize the matchmaking.

“Luke Rockhold, I usually never respond, but GSP never lost his title. Bisping, GSP, and the fans wanted it,” he said, referring to the match-up that recently dissolved. 

“Stick to fighting and modeling and leave the matchmaking to us.”

Rockhold has yet to respond following White’s latest comment.

  • michaelchimique

    so, Dana white by saying that GSP never lost his title, he’s really saying that GSP deserves this fight. that contradicts his “fighters don’t deserve anything, they earn it”

    • Sean

      Not really. Gsp earned his title shot by not losing, being the longest reigning welterweight champion and winning his last fight. I’m not say I wanted to see that fight but he earned it.

      • michaelchimique

        GSP didn’t earn a middleweight title shot. his division was welterweight.
        he left the sport more than 3 years ago. he hasn’t earned a title shot in a division he actively avoided while Silva was the champion. I’m a GSP fan but let’s get real.

  • Bobby Cullari

    Ahhhhahahaha – Luke is out of his league. Dana White is not giving this douche anything, and Luke needs to fight his way back into title contention.
    SUCK IT UP!

  • michaelchimique

    fight fans care. idk what you are but doesn’t sound like a fight fan to me. you seem like a Dana shill.

               

