Dana White Reiterates Conor McGregor is Not in His Immediate Plans (video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Although UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has publicly questioned why company president Dana White thinks he wants to be out of the fight game for nearly a year, prior to UFC 207, White reiterated his belief that McGregor won’t be back in the Octagon until late in 2017.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Releases Statement on Her UFC Future

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram