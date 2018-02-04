Dana White: Referee Mario Yamasaki ‘Should Never Set Foot in the Octagon Again’

Women’s flyweight Priscila Cachoeira made her Octagon debut on Saturday against former bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC Fight Night 125 co-main event in Belem, Brazil. She entered the bout undefeated and left with her first career loss after absorbing 230 strikes while landing just three.

Mario Yamasaki was the referee for the fight and didn’t step in to stop it even when Cachoeira was trapped in a crucifix and unable to defend herself. She eventually tapped out to a rear-naked choke late in the second round.

UFC president Dana White criticized Yamasaki following the fight via Instagram. He called for athletic commissions to take action and not allow Yamasaki to referee UFC fights.

“Priscilla Cachoeira, you showed so much heart and toughness in that fight. I’m honored to have you fight in the UFC. Unfortunately the ref is there to protect you and Mario DID NOT do that. This isn’t his first disgusting performance in the octagon. Another unfortunate thing is that i can’t do anything about I️t only the Brazilian commission can and i am hoping after this scary, incompetent showing he hopefully will never set foot in that Octagon again. Strikes landed was 230-3,” wrote White.

