Dana White Recounts the Time He Fought Tito Ortiz on an Airplane (video)

March 16, 2017
1 Comment

(Video courtesy of Team Coco | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC president Dana White was a guest on the Conan show on Wednesday night, where he regaled host Conan O’Brien with a tale about the time he and UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz were horsing around on an airplane. The situation escalated and eventually become a full-on “fist fight” that the Fertitta brothers had to break up, according to White.

  • Jess Fenchley

    Obvious lies. Dana trying to be tough. Like Ronda fighting men in a theatre and for frappucinos. LIES.

               

