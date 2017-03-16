Dana White Recounts the Time He Fought Tito Ortiz on an Airplane (video)

(Video courtesy of Team Coco | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC president Dana White was a guest on the Conan show on Wednesday night, where he regaled host Conan O’Brien with a tale about the time he and UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz were horsing around on an airplane. The situation escalated and eventually become a full-on “fist fight” that the Fertitta brothers had to break up, according to White.

