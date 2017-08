Dana White Recounts Daniel Cormier KO and Joe Rogan Interviewing Him

_

UFC president Dana White talks about Daniel Cormier not realizing he was unconscious at UFC 214 and Joe Rogan interviewing Cormier after his knockout loss to Jon Jones.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Issues Apology After Interviewing Daniel Cormier Following KO Loss

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram