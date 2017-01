Dana White Recaps UFC on FOX 23: Not a Fan of Cerrone Going Back-to-Back

UFC president Dana White recapped an exciting UFC on FOX 23, where several title contenders emerged. Chief among the highlights in Denver were Valentina Shevchenko, Francis Ngannou, and Jorge Masvidal.

