Dana White Recaps UFC 220, Wants to See Daniel Cormier Fight Stipe Miocic

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC President Dana White recaps the UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou pay-per-view from Boston’s TD Garden moments following the event. Heavyweight champion Stipe Moicic defended his title in the fight card’s main event and light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier defended his belt in the co-main event. White would like to see the two meet in a heavyweight title bout.

