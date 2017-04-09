HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDaniel Cormier Retains Title, Anthony Johnson Retires (UFC 210 Results)

featuredUFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Daniel Cormier

featuredDaniel Cormier Misses First Attempt, Drops 1.2 Pounds in Minutes (UFC 210 Weigh-in Results)

Daniel Cormier UFC 210 2nd attempt

featuredDaniel Cormier’s Baffling Two-Minute Weight Loss (UFC 210 video)

Dana White Recaps UFC 210: Addresses Controversy and Retirement

April 9, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

From the controversies before, during, and after the fights at UFC 210 to the expected retirement and the unexpected, UFC president Dana White recapped his company’s successful return to Buffalo, N.Y.

TRENDING > Anthony Johnson Surprisingly Retires at UFC 210

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Angela Lee

Angela Lee Following in Ronda Rousey’s ...

Apr 09, 2017No Comments9 Views

ONE Championship titleholder Angela Lee may be following in Ronda Rousey's footsteps, but she's just getting started in blazing her own trail.

Chris Weidman UFC 210

A Frustrated Chris Weidman ...

Chris Weidman's UFC 210 fight with Gegard Mousasi ended

Apr 09, 2017

UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnso...

Dana White and the marquee names from the UFC

Apr 09, 2017

Twitter Reacts to Anthony J...

Anthony Johnson's retirement announcement came out of nowhere and,

Apr 09, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA