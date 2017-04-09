Dana White Recaps UFC 210: Addresses Controversy and Retirement
(Courtesy of UFC)
From the controversies before, during, and after the fights at UFC 210 to the expected retirement and the unexpected, UFC president Dana White recapped his company’s successful return to Buffalo, N.Y.
TRENDING > Anthony Johnson Surprisingly Retires at UFC 210
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Apr 09, 20179 Views
ONE Championship titleholder Angela Lee may be following in Ronda Rousey's footsteps, but she's just getting started in blazing her own trail.