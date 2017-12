Dana White Recaps the UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Event

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC president Dana White recaps the UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 night of fights from backstage at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit after the event. Hear what White had to say.

TRENDING > Dana White: Demetrious Johnson vs. TJ Dillashaw Not Announced, but Will Happen

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram