Dana White Responds to Conor McGregor Demanding Co-Promotion for His UFC Return

Conor McGregor has laid out his terms to return to the UFC. Despite his lofty demands, company president Dana White sounds confident that the two sides will reach an agreement.

On Wednesday night, McGregor told reporters in Ireland that he was looking to co-promote his next fight alongside the UFC or he may not return to the Octagon at all.

“I came from a billion dollar fight so they’ve got to entice me with something. I want equity. I want ownership. I want to be true partners in this, similar to the way I was in the Floyd [Mayweather] fight,” McGregor said. “I was a promoter and I was a fighter. That must continue for me to continue.”

That ultimatum doesn’t seem to worry White, who reacted to McGregor’s terms when speaking in New York on Thursday.

“There’s always been as we go into negotiations with Conor… there’s always all kinds of crazy stuff out there,” White said. “We always get deals done with Conor.

“Conor, he’s been easy to deal with and we’ll get it done.”

McGregor had previously mentioned co-promotion or even an ownership stake in the UFC following his bout against Eddie Alvarez last November where he became the first ever simultaneous two-division champion in company history.

While the UFC has never co-promoted with an athlete before, McGregor might be the first person with leverage enough to demand it.

McGregor is the highest grossing superstar in UFC history by a rather wide margin and his next fight will certainly command a huge audience no matter who he faces. It also helps his cause that the UFC hasn’t had the best year on pay-per-view since McGregor’s been gone, which is only compounded by the absence of Ronda Rousey over the past year.

Earlier this year, McGregor launched his own promotion company — McGregor Sports and Entertainment — and it certainly sounds like he hopes to see that logo alongside the UFC when he books his next fight.

White didn’t exactly acknowledge the idea of co-promotion with the UFC and McGregor but then again he didn’t shoot it down either and that may be precisely what the reigning lightweight champion was hoping to hear.

