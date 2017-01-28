Dana White Previews UFC Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena and Arlovski vs. Ngannou

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Dana White weighs in on UFC on FOX 23 in Denver, where Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena top the fight card at the Pepsi Center.

TRENDING > UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Live Results and Fight Stats

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram