Dana White Previews UFC Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena and Arlovski vs. Ngannou
Dana White weighs in on UFC on FOX 23 in Denver, where Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena top the fight card at the Pepsi Center.
Jan 28, 201795 Views
Follow along for UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena full live results and fight stats. First fight is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan.