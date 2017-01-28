HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on FOX 23 Shevchenko vs Pena Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Live Results and Fight Stats

Valentina Shevchenko vs Julianna Pena weigh-in

featuredUFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Main Card Weigh-in Videos

Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 196

featuredOne Fighter Misses Weight In Denver (UFC on FOX 23 Weigh-in Results)

Daniel Cormier at UFC 187

featuredDaniel Cormier Returns in UFC 210 Headliner

Dana White Previews UFC Denver: Shevchenko vs. Pena and Arlovski vs. Ngannou

January 28, 2017
No Comments

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Dana White weighs in on UFC on FOX 23 in Denver, where Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena top the fight card at the Pepsi Center.

TRENDING > UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Live Results and Fight Stats

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

UFC on FOX 23 Shevchenko vs Pena Live Results

UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Live Resul...

Jan 28, 20172 Comments95 Views

Follow along for UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena full live results and fight stats. First fight is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan.

UFC Denver Joe Rogan Previe...

No. 7 ranked heavyweight Andrei Arlovski and No. 10

Jan 28, 2017

UFC on FOX 23 Denver: Road ...

No. 1-ranked women's bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko looks to continue

Jan 28, 2017
Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva Would Like M...

Anderson Silva is slated to return opposite Derek Brunson

Jan 27, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA