Dana White Predicts Potential Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Paydays

April 19, 2017
Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd MayweatherUFC president Dana White believes that Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is likely to happen. He even has a good idea of how much money each will make.

“It depends on how much the fight sells. And if the fight sells as well as I think it can, Floyd makes a little north of $100 (million) and Conor makes $75 (million),” White said on Wednesday’s edition of The Herd on FS1.

There once was a time when White, and most everyone else, thought the boxing match never had a chance of getting of the ground. Now, it gets talked about as if it were a foregone conclusion. 

There is still a lot of work to be done, for sure. White has yet to get into the thick of negotiations. McGregor is expecting his first child, but White plans on getting his side of the equation nailed down soon. Then he’ll start negotiating with Team Mayweather.

“(Mayweather) feels like he’s the A-side and he should get more of it. We haven’t really gotten into that negotiation yet. I wanted to get McGregor locked in first, because McGregor is under contract with me,” White continued.

What may be a bit surprising is White on Wednesday revealed that he doesn’t plan for the UFC to be the headlining brand on any such event. He doesn’t appear to want to get his company full-on into promoting a boxing card, which this would apparently be. The UFC would be attached to it, of course, but it would not be a UFC event.

“It’s not going to be UFC. It’s going to be a boxing match. It’s not going to have anything to do with the UFC. My brand, the closest thing my brand will be to this is obviously I’ll be a part of the promotion for the fight, and Conor’s my guy. That’s it,” White explained.

“(But) I promised Conor I’d do everything I could to make this thing happen, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

