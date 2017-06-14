Dana White Outlines Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight Details

As UFC president Dana White said, “The impossible deal is now happening.”

In an interview with TMZ Sports, White unveiled some of the details about Mayweather vs. McGregor that have thus far been as much speculation as the fight itself.

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match will take place on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Though Mayweather Promotions had requested and received Nevada State Athletic Commission approval for Aug. 26 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the venue was not a lock and will instead take place at the more lucrative T-Mobile Arena.

As expected, Mayweather vs. McGregor will be a boxing match, but White unveiled some of the specifics that were certainly part of the negotiations.

“These guys are going to fight at 154 pounds. They’re going to wear 10-ounce gloves. It’ll be in a ring. It’s gonna be a 12-round fight. Both fighters will be tested by USADA for anti-doping.”

It’s an incredible turn of events from even a few short months ago when no one believed the fight could ever really come together. Now, it’s likely to become the biggest combat sports spectacle of the century.

“This is all anybody wants to talk about anywhere I go,” said White. “If the fight goes well, everybody involved is gonna make some money.”

Mayweather is all but certain to make more than $100 million for coming out of a two-year retirement to try and add a victory that would bump his boxing record to 50-0, while it wouldn’t be out of the question for McGregor to cross the finish line with a similar payday, although it is likely to be slightly less than Mayweather’s windfall.

