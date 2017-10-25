               

Dana White Opens Up About Tragic Las Vegas Shooting, Dishes on All Things UFC (Video)

October 25, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Wall Street Journal)

We’re three weeks removed from the tragic mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert on Oct. 1 that claimed the lives of 58 innocent victims. Three weeks can sometimes be a long time, but there’s never enough time between whenever now is and such a horrific massacre. 

Having long lived in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White was greatly affected by the tragedy in his town. 

In a recent extended interview with the Wall Street Journal, White spoke at length about the tragic events of that night and the blur that was the week that followed, which culminated, for him, in UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In addition to opening up about that emotional time, White dished on some much less intense subjects, such as the upcoming return of Georges St-Pierre, when he thinks Conor McGregor might fight again, his adaptation to a UFC without good friend Lorenzo Fertitta, and much, much more.

