Dana White Opens UFC 216 With a Message of Love and Defiance

Following the tragic Las Vegas shooting that occurred last week, many questioned whether or not the UFC should be moving forward with UFC 216 just a week removed from the horrific incident that claimed 58 innocent lives and injured approximately 500 more.

UFC president Dana White has been steadfast in his belief all week long that his company was doing the right thing by showing that Las Vegas, the promotion’s home town, was strong, would come together, and would not be shut down by such “a cowardly act.”

The UFC has promised to donate upwards of $1 million to support the victims’ families and those affected by the Las Vegas shooting. In addition to that, the promotion and Fanatics produced “Vegas Strong” t-shirts that are being sold through the UFC’s online store and at merchandise stands at the venue with all profits also supporting victims’ families and those affected.

In keeping with that message of strength and support, White opened UFC 216 with a message, stressing the importance of supporting one another, while standing up in defiance of the “cowards” that commit such tragic attacks.

The UFC followed White’s message by honoring six victims of the shooting who were in attendance, along with a special rendition of “America, The Beautiful” performed by Everlast.

