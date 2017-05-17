Dana White on What’s Next for Georges St-Pierre: Conor McGregor? Anderson Silva? 170?

GSP vs. Conor? GSP vs. Anderson Silva? Dana White weighed in on what could be next for the UFC legend. pic.twitter.com/7QEckLRBOf — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) May 17, 2017



(Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Now that UFC president Dana White has stated that he’s pulled Georges St-Pierre from his planned return bout opposite UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, what’s next for the former welterweight kingpin?

White recently weighed in on GSP, talking about him returning at welterweight now that Bisping appeared to be out of the picture, although Bisping sounded unaware. White also talked briefly about the possibility that St-Pierre could fight Conor McGregor or Anderson Silva.

