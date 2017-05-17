HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White on What’s Next for Georges St-Pierre: Conor McGregor? Anderson Silva? 170?

May 17, 2017
1 Comment


(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Now that UFC president Dana White has stated that he’s pulled Georges St-Pierre from his planned return bout opposite UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, what’s next for the former welterweight kingpin? 

White recently weighed in on GSP, talking about him returning at welterweight now that Bisping appeared to be out of the picture, although Bisping sounded unaware. White also talked briefly about the possibility that St-Pierre could fight Conor McGregor or Anderson Silva.

  • Prince Randorson

    Of course GSP saw Bisping as a “winnable” fight. It’s a warm up fight with a belt on top.
    GSP v Silva makes more sense to me no that the weight difference is less.
    GSP is too big for Conor.

    I’d like to see GSP have a warm up fight with a guy outside of the top 5 middleweights.

               

