Dana White on Stipe Miocic’s Boxing Ambitions and More UFC Crossovers

Dana White‘s UFC may not have been the primary promoter of record for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, but there’s no doubt about it, the fight consumed as much of or even more of his time than the typical UFC pay-per-view event.

Was it worth it? Financially and promotionally, it probably was. As the numbers trickle in, it sounds as if Mayweather vs. McGregor is going to break all kinds of records. It still remains to be seen, but the attention the fight received is likely to spill over onto the UFC, especially once McGregor returns to the Octagon.

White, however, wore the exhaustion across his face and throughout his body following the fight.

At the post-fight press conference, White addressed whether or not he’d be willing to entertain crossover events like this again with any of his other fighters, particularly addressing heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic‘s desire to box IBF, WBA, and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

