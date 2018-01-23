Dana White on Ronda Rousey’s Future: ‘She Won’t Fight Again’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 23, 2018
Ronda Rousey still hasn’t officially retired but UFC president Dana White all but put the final nail in the coffin of her fight career.

This past weekend following UFC 220 in Boston, White addressed several high profile athletes still on the UFC roster including Rousey, who hasn’t competed since her TKO loss to Amanda Nunes in the year end show to close out 2016.

Since that time, Rousey has gotten married to UFC heavyweight Travis Browne while also working on her acting career with a guest role in the NBC series “Blindspot” as well as starring alongside Mark Wahlberg in the film “Mile 22”, which is currently in production.

There have also been a storm of rumors that Rousey will soon make her first full fledged appearance in WWE after negotiating with the professional wrestling organization for the past few weeks. Sources have stated that Rousey was nearing a deal with WWE to make several appearances at the company’s biggest shows including a spot at WrestleMania in April and all signs are pointing towards the two sides reaching an agreement any day now.Ronda Rousey US Flag UFC Belt

All that points towards Rousey moving on with her career away from the UFC as White confirmed over the weekend. 

“She won’t fight again,” White told the Associated Press. “I love that woman. We have an amazing relationship. What she’s done for the sport and for this company, created millions of female fans around the world. Ronda can do whatever the hell she wants to do.”

White has previously stated that he didn’t believe Rousey would fight again and even went as far as saying that he didn’t want her to compete again but this is the first time he’s flat out stated that she won’t return.

Of course the odds were rather slim that Rousey would ever step back into the Octagon following her last fight and the disappearing act she’s had from the UFC ever since that bout ended, but there was always a chance.

Now it seems that door has been closed as Rousey begins a new chapter in her professional career away from the UFC. 

               

