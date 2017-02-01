Dana White on Ronda Rousey: The Day Comes When You Don’t Have It Anymore

UFC president Dana White on Tuesday said that if pressed to say one way or there other what’s next for former champion Ronda Rousey, he would have to say that he thinks her time is up and that she’s going to walk away from the Octagon.

So what happened with Rousey’s recent downward spiral in the cage?

“It’s no different than any other sport. When you’re a professional athlete and you’re performing at a certain level, the day comes when you don’t anymore. It happened to Ronda and a lot of people have their comments on why,” said White in an interview with TMZ Sports.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor: ‘I’m Still the Two-Weight World Champ’

“Who knows why. This sport is very, very tough. You have to stay at the top of your game. It’s a young man and young woman’s sport. Fighting, throughout the history of time and fighting, one day you show up and you don’t have it anymore. It always happens that way. You never know when it’s going to come, man. It just creeps up on you. It’s a rough sport.”

Here is White’s full interview with TMZ Sports…

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram