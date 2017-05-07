Dana White on McGregor vs. Mayweather: ‘We Just Lost Our Date’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 7, 2017
(Courtesy of Fight Hub TV)

Although UFC president Dana White has been fairly consistent in saying that a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor isn’t even close to being signed, on Saturday night, he admitted that they did have a target date for the fight… until Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin took it.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor is Officially a Father

White was in attendance at Saturday night’s Cinco de Mayo weekend boxing battle between Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Alvarez won the fight handily, and that’s when the announcement was made the he would fight GGG next… on the date (Sept. 16) that had been targeted for Mayweather vs. McGregor.

