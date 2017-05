Dana White on Alvarez vs Poirier ‘No Contest’ and Instant Replay

Dana White said that his old business partner, Lorenzo Fertitta, called him after the Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier no contest at UFC 211 and said that the UFC needs to get instant replay because the outcome was wrong.

