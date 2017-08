Dana White: ‘Not the Fight I was Expecting’

UFC president Dana White felt like the fight that Conor McGregor fought against Floyd Mayweather was something different than he expected, but he was also beaming at the performance of his promotion’s biggest star against one of the best pugilists of all time.

