Dana White Not Sure What Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Means for UFC (video)

(Video courtesy of ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Although UFC president Dana White had all the particulars on the just announced Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor megafight, he didn’t exactly have an answer to what the fight means for the UFC.

