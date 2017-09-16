Dana White Not Stooping to Oscar De La Hoya’s Derogatory Level for Canelo vs. Golovkin

   
September 16, 2017
There was a lot of controversy over the mega-fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. Chief among the critics was former world champion boxer turned promoter Oscar De La Hoya. 

In fact, De La Hoya made one of the more crass remarks about Mayweather vs. McGregor when he flamed the bout on Twitter. 

“F— YOU #MayweatherVsMcGregor BOTH OF YOU ARE DISRESPECTING THE SPORT OF BOXING #CaneloGGG Sept 16th ringtv.com,” he wrote the day before the fight.

UFC president Dana White, as surprised as he was by De La Hoya’s tweet, and as brash as he can be, didn’t stoop to De La Hoya’s level then and he isn’t now that Canelo vs. Golovkin is upon us.

“This guy has lost his mind. It’s just crazy. I can’t believe I guy coming out and just being so negative about a fight. Hey, Oscar, focus on your fight,” White told Yahoo Sports at the time of De La Hoya’s derogatory tweet.

Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya“You’re Oscar De La Hoya for Christ’s sake. You were a world champion. You’re a promoter. You’re promoting a fight that’s gonna be a great fight between two great fighters,” White continued. “Let me help promote his fight for him. It’s gonna happen a couple weeks after this fight and it’s a very good fight.

“You don’t have to act like an a–hole because you don’t like this fight.” 

Saturday is the day of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin pay-per-view. White could easily have taken some shots, especially since he has a UFC event in Pittsburgh at the same time. But he again took the high road.

“When u LOVE fighting….. today is a GOOD day!!!! #gggcanelo#rockholdvsbranch #boxingUFC,” he wrote on Instagram, and left it at that.

When u LOVE fighting….. today is a GOOD day!!!! #gggcanelo #rockholdvsbranch #boxingUFC

A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

