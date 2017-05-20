Dana White Not Giving Floyd Mayweather Much Time, Conor McGregor Wants 2 Fights in 2017

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Dana White talked to the press from the new UFC HQ’s about Conor McGregor signing to fight Floyd Mayweather, saying that the ball is now in Mayweather’s court. But Mayweather isn’t going to be given much time. McGregor wants to fight twice in 2017.

TRENDING >

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram