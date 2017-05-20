HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White Not Giving Floyd Mayweather Much Time, Conor McGregor Wants 2 Fights in 2017

May 20, 2017
Dana White talked to the press from the new UFC HQ’s about Conor McGregor signing to fight Floyd Mayweather, saying that the ball is now in Mayweather’s court. But Mayweather isn’t going to be given much time. McGregor wants to fight twice in 2017.

