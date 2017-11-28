Dana White: Nate Diaz Turned Down Fights with Everybody on the UFC Roster

Nate Diaz has been the subject of several rumored bouts over the past year or so since he lost to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 in August of 2016. But as frequently as his name is mentioned opposite another fighter, it is eventually shot down as the final opponent.

So are these all just rumors; pure speculation out of thin air?

Not according to UFC president Dana White, who claims that Diaz has “turned down a fight with everybody on the roster.”

“For a year and a half, we’ve been offering him fights… We continuously offer him fights and he continuously turns them down.”

White did clarify that there was one rumored fight that was never actually on the table for Diaz, but outside of that, Diaz has refused everything thrown his way.

