Dana White: Nate Diaz ‘Is Not Interested in Fighting’

February 24, 2018
Nate Diaz says he’s ready to fight again but Dana White’s not buying it.

Just recently, Diaz dropped a message on Instagram teasing a possible return to action for the first time since 2016 while targeting a date in either May or June to compete again.

According to White, he’s continuously made overtures to Diaz about his return while offering several different opponent but no fight has ever been accepted.

“We’ve been offering [Nate Diaz] fights. Guys don’t just come out and say ‘I want fights’ and then we don’t react on it,” White told TMZ. “We’ve been hitting him up since the last time he fought, offering him fights and he’s not interested in fighting. I don’t know why he’s saying it.”

While Diaz has said he’s ready to fight again, there are many who wonder if maybe he’s holding out for a trilogy against Conor McGregor after they split a pair of bouts in 2016 and raked in some of the biggest numbers in UFC pay-per-view history.

A third fight would undoubtedly earn Diaz the most money possible and give him the chance to avenge his last loss.

White doesn’t discount that a possible McGregor vs. Diaz 3 fight could happen sometime down the road, but it’s not in the cards right now.

“I don’t even know what fight he wants,” White said. “Obviously, if Conor [McGregor] was available, he’d take that fight. It’s a big money fight for sure.”

               

