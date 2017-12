Dana White Moving Forward As If Conor McGregor Isn’t Going to Return

Dana White might be interested in a rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway, but right now, the UFC is moving forward as if McGregor isn’t returning to the Octagon.

