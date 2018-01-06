Dana White Meets the Young Thai Girl He Helped Save

About seven years ago, Tuptim Jadngooluem, the daughter of former Muay Thai world champion Rattanachai Jadngooluem, was diagnosed with a rare liver disease. She needed a liver transplant, but the family couldn’t afford the $50,000 operation.

The gym that Rattanachai coaches at, Tiger Muay Thai, has long had connections to fighters that have competed in the UFC, so when UFC president Dana White was made aware of Tuptim’s plight, he stepped up and paid for her surgery.

White had long wanted to meet Tuptim, now a young girl, and her family, and was finally afforded that opportunity.

UFC veteran Mike Swick makes his home in Phuket, Thailand, where his gym AKA Thailand operates just minutes away from Tiger Muay Thai. He acted as a facilitator between White and the Jadngooleum family, making it possible for them to finally come together.

“I always think about her and I always wonder how she’s doing, and now to be here and to actually meet her is incredible,” said White. “I’ve always wanted to do this and I finally got to meet her, so I’m happy.”

TRENDING > 2017 Upset of the Year: Rose Namajunas’ TKO of Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Dana White Meets the Young Thai Girl Whose Life He Helped Save

&amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt;

(Courtesy of Real Quick With Mike Swick Podcast)