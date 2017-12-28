Dana White Meeting with Floyd Mayweather’s Team on Thursday to Discuss Possible Deal

UFC president Dana White isn’t done dealing with Floyd Mayweather just yet.

Last week, White confirmed rumors that he had talked to Mayweather about a possible deal that would see the 41-year-old retired boxer transition to mixed martial arts and join the UFC roster.

Hours later, Mayweather shot down that claim by saying that he knew he could compete in the UFC and make a billion dollars within a few fights, but he never intended to actually crossover and step inside the Octagon.

Well that’s where things get interesting.

On Thursday, White confirmed that he’s sitting down with Team Mayweather later in the day to discuss his future in fighting. White didn’t name who would be attending the meeting, although he didn’t expect Mayweather to be there.

“I have a meeting with those guys today, with his crew,” White revealed when speaking to FS1.

"Don't count anything out on Floyd Mayweather coming over to the UFC… I have a meeting with those guys today." — @danawhite pic.twitter.com/l2fra5MEjz — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 28, 2017

It’s more likely if White is meeting with anybody from Mayweather’s team that he could be sitting down with his longtime advisor Al Haymon or Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe.

Despite Mayweather’s claims that he has no interest in fighting in the UFC, White says that he doesn’t discount any possibility after originally saying that he never believed the undefeated boxer would actually face off with lightweight champion Conor McGregor either.

“He had come out earlier and said that [he was interested in the UFC] so people were asking me about it and I said don’t count anything out on him coming over to the UFC, that anything is possible,” White said. “You guys know I was here, I did not believe McGregor-Mayweather would happen and it did, so anything is possible.”

One other scenario that was brought up to White was the possibility of working with Mayweather on another boxing match.

Mayweather retired following his win over McGregor, but White has also stated he is getting into boxing next year with a new promotion being launched under the UFC brand.

“I’m interested in getting into boxing in 2018. So we’ll see,” White teased.

No matter what the business interest, White obviously seems set on dealing with Mayweather on some sort of deal, but it’s impossible to know what will happen until after this meeting takes place on Thursday.