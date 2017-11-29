Dana White Meeting with CM Punk in Detroit to Discuss His UFC Future

               

November 29, 2017
CM Punk may be headed back to the UFC Octagon in the near future.

The former WWE superstar, who was submitted in his mixed martial arts debut last September, will sit down with UFC president Dana White this weekend in Detroit to discuss his fighting future.

Punk — real name Phil Brooks — has stayed in training under the tutelage of head coach Duke Roufus since his loss to Mickey Gall last September but there’s been no word about him booking another fight.

It appears White will discuss that very issue with him ahead of UFC 218.

“CM Punk is coming this weekend and wants to talk to me in Detroit,” White revealed on Tuesday. “I love the guy. He’s a good guy. We’ll see what he’s thinking and what he’s doing.”

As far as Punk getting another opponent in the UFC, White still seems undecided right now perhaps mostly based on the hefty paycheck he’d be handing out for the fight.

Punk made $500,000 for his UFC debut against Gall in a fight that ultimately lasted less than three minutes.

“I don’t know,” White said about Punk fighting in the UFC again. “He makes a lot of money.”

Punk has maintained his desire to fight again and it’s tough to believe that White wouldn’t offer him the opportunity, especially knowing that another promotion would almost certainly snap him up to cash in on his drawing power as a former WWE superstar.

For now, Punk will meet with White this weekend to see what’s next in his UFC career.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

