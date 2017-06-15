Dana White: McGregor vs Mayweather ‘is Not a UFC Event’
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Dana White talks about when the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight came together and how this is a Mayweather and McGregor promotion, not a UFC fight.
TRENDING > Michael Bisping Forming Retirement Plan
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Jun 14, 201731 Views
Dana White and Leonard Ellerbe from Mayweather Promotions talk about how Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather would break records.